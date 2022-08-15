Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2023 Open for Distance Mode

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi invites applications for the distance mode admissions at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2022-23. The online application form is available from the official website of the university — www.jmicoe.in.

Online or distance mode courses are offered in various postgraduate course including Master of Arts (MA) in History, English, Hindi, Urdu, Political Science, Sociology, HRM, Education, and MCom. Further many undergraduate courses such as BBA, BCom, BA, BCIBF and diplomas namely PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE, and certificate programmes are also offered in online mode.

The last date for submitting the Online Application Form is August 22, while the last date for submitting the admission fee is August 30. The students have to get their documents verified by September 15 or they will be notified for the document verification by their concerned assistant professor or coordinator.

Jamia Admissions in Distance, Online Mode: Documents Needed

Keep the following items in your hand before applying :

— Email id

— Mobile no

— Scanned photo

— Scanned signature

— Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

Jamia Admissions in Distance, Online Mode: Fee

While submitting the application, the candidate is required to make a payment of

Application Fee of Rs 500.

Meanwhile, in the regular mode, as many as 1,03,397 candidates have applied to the Jamia. Out of the total candidates, 56,667 are females. Admission in engineering, architecture and Dentistry programs will be on the basis of JEE, NATA and NEET, respectively. Students are admitted to few other undergraduate courses of the university through the newly introduced CUET. For the rest of the courses, admissions will be through Jamia’s entrance exam.

