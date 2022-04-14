Jamia Millia Islamia Application Form Out at jmicoe.in, Admissions via CUET for 10 Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2022: The admission process has begun at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi for the academic session 2022-23. The institute has released its admission prospectus. Interested students can start applying online by downloading admission forms the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in. The last date for submission of applications is May 12.

The university had earlier announced that admission to eight undergraduate courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) but the prospectus said 10 courses would be covered under the CUET. These courses are —

— BA (Hons) Hindi

— BA (Hons) Sanskrit

— BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies

— BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies

— BA (Hons) Economics

— BA (Hons) History

— BSc in Biotechnology

— BVoc (Solar Energy)

— BSc (Hons) Physics

— BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.

For courses not covered under CUET, the university will hold entrance tests. The entrance exam will be conducted by the institution from June 2. Admission to engineering, architecture, and Dentistry programmes will be on the basis of JEE, NATA and NEET, respectively.

The university is launching the MA of Planning (MPlan), a new post-graduate degree programme from this academic session. The programme will be started at the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics with an annual intake of 20 students.

Candidates obtaining less than 30% marks in the descriptive part of the Entrance Test, wherever applicable, will not be shortlisted for interview and admission. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the Objective Type/ Multiple Choice questions in all programs of the University. Candidates obtaining less than 15% marks in the Objective Type/ Multiple Choice questions will not be shortlisted for interview/admission.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700, however, for BTech and BArch courses the fee will be Rs 550. The application fee once received successfully at JMI’s end is non-refundable, as per rules.

