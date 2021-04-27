Jamia Millia Islamia Asks RCA Students to Vacate Hostels

As the national capital continues to report a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in addition to the shortage of oxygen cylinders, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has asked its students residing in hostels to vacate their rooms and proceed to their hometown.

JMI in a notice said that the decision has been taken following the postponement of UPSC scheduled interview, on the recommendation of the Jamia Corona Control Committee. The committee has also taken into consideration some the COVID-19 cases being detected amongst students of Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), the JMI’s facility of free coaching to minority community students for UPSC.

The Vice-Chancellor of JMI has given approval for the closing of all academic activities of RCA along with its maintained hostels for both boys and girls with immediate effect till further orders. “This is being done in the best interest of the students’ health and safety, and to avoid the fear of spreading of the infection further,” the notice said.

The Vice-Chancellor has further directed that the students of RCA residing in JMI hostels should vacate their hostels at the earliest as RCA will not be able to provide adequate medical assistance in case of medical emergency arises, the notice stated.

“The students for their own safety should proceed to their hometown to stay with their family under safe custody, as the hospitals in Delhi are facing acute shortage of Oxygen and proper medical facility,” it added. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended in the national capital by a week due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Last week, Delhi’s CM Kejriwal had announced a week-long complete ‘lockdown’ from April 19, 10 pm till April 26 at 5 am. This has now been extended till May 3. A total of 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases and 350 related deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi government’s health bulletin update on Sunday evening. The city now has 94,592 active cases. The total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,27,715 and the death toll has soared to 14,248.

