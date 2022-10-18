Jamia Millia Islamia Calls For Admission to Short-Term Skill Based Courses

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi is calling for applications for admission to short-term online and offline courses. The three-month skill-based courses are for professionals, job seekers, school dropouts, and university students.

The courses offered are- Basics of Digital Marketing, Tailoring and Embroidery Training, Beautician Training, Computer Hardware and Networking, and Bakery Training. The registration will commence on October 19, the candidates can apply by visiting the official website- jmi.ac.in.

According to the university, Basics of Digital Marketing which will be held in online mode, whereas the other courses. Tailoring and Embroidery Training, Beautician Training, Computer Hardware and Networking and Bakery Training are to be held in offline mode. The minimum fees for courses are Rs 3,000, while the maximum is Rs 5,000.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship has developed an understanding with “Job Hai” a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students following the successful completion of the courses.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia previously invited applications for the distance mode admissions at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2022-23.

Online or distance mode courses are offered in various postgraduate course including Master of Arts (MA) in History, English, Hindi, Urdu, Political Science, Sociology, HRM, Education, and MCom. Further many undergraduate courses such as BBA, BCom, BA, BCIBF and diplomas namely PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE, and certificate programmes are also offered in online mode.

In the regular mode, as many as 1,03,397 candidates have applied to the Jamia. Out of the total candidates, 56,667 are females. Admission to engineering, architecture and Dentistry programs will be on the basis of JEE, NATA and NEET, respectively. Students are admitted to a few other undergraduate courses of the university through the newly introduced CUET. For the rest of the courses, admissions will be through Jamia’s entrance exam.

