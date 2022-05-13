Jamia Likely to Postpone Entrance Test Dates Due to Clash With CBSE Board Exams

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is likely to postpone entrance tests for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till the second week of June as their dates are overlapping with CBSE Class 12 board exams, officials said on Thursday. Entrance tests to courses not covered under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) were scheduled to start from June 2. The exams are now expected to begin on June 11. The university is also expected to extend the last date for submission of applications from May 12 to May 25. Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri told.

