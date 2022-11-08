Jamia Millia Islamia set to Reopen Hostels After Over 2 Years

After over a two-year-long gap, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the process of reopening its hostels by starting the renewal of hostel admission for the 2022-23 academic session.

On Thursday, the university issued a statement saying that vice-chancellor of JMI Najma Akhtar has approved the reopening of all the Hostels of Boys’ and Girls’ where the renovation work has been completed be started immediately.

“All Provosts of the Hall of Boys’ and Girls’ Residences are, therefore, requested to start the process of renewal/new allotment in a time-bound manner so that students may use the hostel facilities after winter vacation,” the notice stated.

However, no notification has been issued so far for the allotment of rooms to first-year students.

The hostels were closed after the nationwide pandemic-induced lockdown in March 2020.

Last week, provosts of several hostels issued notices informing students that applications are invited from eligible residents for renewal of hostel admission for the session 2022-23.

Jamia Millia Islamia has multiple hostels for girls and boys students with a maximum capacity of 4,000 students.

The notifications come after hundreds of students staged a protest on the campus, demanding the reopening of the hostel which has been lying shut for over two years.

The students raised slogans and held placards that read ’Reopen hostels’, and ’Jamia administration wake up’, among others.

The students claimed that the protest has been extended till late evening, even as a notice was issued later in the day that said JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhtar has approved the reopening of the hostel for boys and girls.

