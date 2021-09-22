Jamia Millia Islamia Students Bags Rs 14 Lakh Package During Campus Placement

During the recently held campus placements at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) the highest package being offered to the students is Rs 14 lakh per annum and the average package is about Rs 7 LPA. The students who have got placement offers are from engineering, computer science, and commerce streams.

About 100 students have been selected from BTech and MCA by companies like TCS, EXL Services, Josh Technology, ZS Associates, Innovacer, Publicis Sapient, Infoedge, and IBM. while 7 students from MCom were selected by Deloitte.

The University Placements Cell at Jamia started the campus placements for the academic year 2021-22 on August 7. “Since then, more than 10 multinationals and noteworthy companies have conducted virtual campus placement drives," the varsity said.

Some of the top brands which have offered jobs to students are TCS, IBM, Deloitte and Wipro. “Given the economic slowdown and the post-pandemic conditions since last year, it is a feat in itself to have the best and top recruiters hiring from JMI," it added.

Prof ZA Jaffery, Director, University Placement Cell, congratulated the placement team adding that “the strong industry-academia linkages forged by the JMI, its quality of students and teaching have helped the university emerge as a top draw among some of the biggest corporate names from across the country. In the coming month, more companies are lined up for campus placement drives."

