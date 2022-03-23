Jamia Millia Islamia to Commence PhD Registrations from April 1

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the admission process for its PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply at jmicoe.in. Eligible students can apply between April 1 to 30. In its official notification, the central university has said that the schedule for admission will be notified shortly.

“The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 will be available at the university website,” the university said.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admissions: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia

Step 2: Click on the PhD registration link, once released

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 5: Save and download for further use

Earlier, Jamia began the online registrations for its distance learning courses for the academic session of 2021-22. The courses will be conducted by Jamia’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). The last date to register is March 25.

The verification of documents will be done between March 29 to April 8 and the last date for payment of fees and completion of all admissions formalities is April 10. Under the distance courses, there are 18 courses on offer such as BA, BBA, BCom, MCom, MAH, and PG diploma courses.

Meanwhile, the varsity had resumed its offline classes for all postgraduate students from March 2. The classes resumed for final year students of all 70 post-graduation courses. A banner reading, “Jamia Millia Islamia welcomes final year students on the phase-wise reopening of University" was put up by the institute on the campus.

