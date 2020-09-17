Jamia Millia Islamia to Conduct Entrance Exams for UG/PG Admissions, Rolls Back Merit-based Process

There was earlier buzz about Jamia Millia Islamia opting for merit-based admissions for the academic year 2020-21 due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of conducting entrance examination. The central university was considering Class 12th board scores for admissions to its various UG and PG courses this year.

However, according to the announcement on Wednesday, the university will be conducting written tests for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses. The decision came after the university announced to roll back its plan about the merit-based admission. The Executive Council (EC) met on Tuesday and the decision was announced a day later.

Along with this announcement, the Council also declared that result of final semester/year students would be announced as soon as possible. JMI final semester/year examinations were conducted from June 5 to 20.

However, certain departments, that are more focussed on practical education, haven’t had any final evaluation yet. Faculty of Dentistry, Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, and Centre for Mass Communication were among the departments which are yet to finalise the decision on result.

The university has been waiting for more guidelines from the central governing bodies for clarity on the situation. As for the new students and non-final year students, they would be allowed to deposit the fees in two instalments. This announcement was made for both the Jamia Millia School and University on account of the COVID-19 situation.

The deadline for the submission of JMI application forms 2020 has already been moved twice. The JMI Entrance Exam Application Forms 2020 were made public in February 2020. The usual deadline is within a month or two from commencement.

Other universities have also been struggling with admissions and examinations. The Delhi University (DU) started to hold the online exam for final semester students in the month of September.