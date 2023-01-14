Jamia Millia VC Seeks President's Nod For Medical College, Institute of Eminence Status

Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) Vice Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar, recently met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her nod for a couple of developments for the university. During the meeting, Professor Akhtar requested the president to consider the excellent performance of JMI on various parameters and to grant permissions to the university, regarding the status of the Institute of Eminence.

She also sought approval for setting up offshore campuses, setting up a medical college and additional faculty positions. . In a brief meeting, President Murmu congratulated Professor Akhtar for the University’s achievements and praised her for taking the educational institution to new heights.

According to the press statement issued by the university, the Jamia VC highlighted the need of a medical college and informed the president that the varsity has already appealed to the government to grant the same. She also mentioned that it is highly needed not only for people living in South Delhi but will also be useful for the people living in nearby cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The VC also mentioned to the president that in view of the great demand for JMI’s academic courses in countries where Indians are in large numbers residing like in the Middle East, setting up offshore campuses of the varsity in those countries is the need for the hour. She also requested to grant permission for setting up the Department of Modern Indian Languages, a Nursing College and a Faculty of Alternative Medicine at the university.

As the number of academic programmes increased in the university, Professor Akhtar also sought additional teaching and non-teaching positions in Jamia. During the interaction, the vice chancellor also informed President Murmu that the university wants to set up a department of tribal studies and development and a hostel for tribal students and requested her to accept the proposal.

She also mentioned that the faculty of JMI is doing excellent research work and have been receiving accolades at national and international levels including the Visitors Awards. Prof Akhtar also extended an invitation to the president in her capacity as the Visitor for the upcoming convocation of the university.

The statement by the university also stated that Professor Akhtar also briefed the president about the excellent performance of the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI which has produced a large number of civil servants since its inception including this year’s IAS Exam topper Shruti Sharma.

