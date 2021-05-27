Jamia MSc Economics Batch Records 100% Internships, Highest Package at Rs 6.25 lakh

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has recorded 100 per cent internship placement of its MSc (Banking and Financial Analytics) batch this year. The packages offered by the companies during the placement drive ranged from Rs 6.25 lakhs to 5 lakhs. The placements were successfully conducted and all students are placed despite the ongoing pandemic situation.

The institute dedicates the achievement to the quality of the content offered in the MSc programme. “It is due to the fact that the quality content of the programme has a lot to offer to the companies as the meticulous structure of the programme has been designed by a team of renowned experts keeping in the mind the need of the hour in present Digital Era," Jamia said in a press release.

Phronesis Partners and Cians Analytics are among the two companies, which conducted interviews for the placement drive. Three students were selected on a package of Rs 6.25 LPA in Cians Analytics, Gurgaon and three were offered Rs 5 LPA in Phronesis Partners, Noida. Furthermore, companies like Xceedence, BYJU’S and others also expressed their intent to offer positions to this batch of 2019-2021.

Prof Halima Sadia Rizvi, HoD of Economics, JMI emphasised that the 100 per cent placement was possible due to joint efforts of the University Placement Cell and the Coordinators/Faculty Members from the Departments of Economics and Computer Science and Management.

Meanwhile, the JMI admission process for the new academic session has begun from May 17 onwards. The varsity has released an e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses stating the various courses available at the institute.

Some of the courses include BTech, BArch, diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma courses, which can be downloaded from the university’s official website and portal of the Controller of Examinations. Candidates can fill their online application form and submit by June 30.

