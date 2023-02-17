Jamia Plans to Offer Dual Degrees, Online Learning, FYUP from Next Session

Provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year undergraduate programmes are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the next academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The introductions were discussed in the Jamia Millia Islamia’s Academic Council (AC) meeting last week.

The council deliberated on a slew of matters including the extension of the adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The matter will be presented before the next meeting of the Executive council – the highest decision-making body of the varsity.

JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar told PTI that the varsity was in the process of adopting several aspects of the NEP. “We have tried to adopt all aspects of the National Education Policy. We are taking steps to adopt several parts of NEP.

“The NEP, approved by the government in August 2020, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for ”transformational reforms” in school and higher education systems to make India a “global knowledge superpower.” ”In the recently held Academic Council meeting, the members adopted UGC guidelines for multiple entry and exit options in academic programmes offered in higher education institutions and implementation of the layout of restructured four-year undergraduate programmes,” Akhtar said.

Jamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session.

The layout of the programme was adopted in a recently held AC meeting. The matter will now be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, they said.

The AC has also – in line with the UGC guideline – decided that students will be able to pursue two degrees at JMI from the upcoming academic, given that one of the courses is a regular and self-finance programme in physical mode and the second a distance learning programme, according to the minutes of the meeting accessed by PTI.

“A student can pursue two academic programs, one in full-time physical mode and another in online mode simultaneously, provided he/she adheres to the attendance and other course requirements in the regular/online course of JMI. The timings of the two programs should not clash,” the minutes read.

It was decided that in the case of professional courses, the decision of the regulatory bodies governing these courses will be final.

To implement the Dual Degree Programmes, the university may constitute a university-level committee comprising experts from the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) and other conventional mode departments of the University to discuss the same.

In order to avoid clashing of dates in exams, the CDOE may draw the schedule of examinations keeping in view the schedule of examinations of the regular programmes of the University.

On the matter of online learning, the Academic Council resolved to adopt ‘The University Grants Commission (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Regulations, 2021’ in the University, as per the minutes.

“After further discussion on the matter, the House resolved that the Board of Studies and Faculty Committees of respective Departments/Faculties will shortlist the courses under SWAYAM which have significant relevance to the courses being offered in the University,” the minutes read.

“The House also resolved that the credit transfer will be limited to 20 per cent of the total courses offered in a semester through SWAYAM platform,” it added.

The council resolved to approve the ’UGC Guidelines for Multiple Entry and Exit in Academic Programmes Offered in Higher Education Institutions.’ However, the varsity has no plans to implement the CUET for admission across all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will stick to its own entrance tests to “ensure timely admissions” for the upcoming academic session, an official said.

The CUET was introduced last year for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The JMI, however, did not adopt the CUET for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Last year, the university opted for the CUET for its 10 undergraduate programmes. The number is likely to rise this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here