Jamia Postpones PhD Entrance Test

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has postponed the entrance exam for admission to PhD courses. The Ph.D. entrance test was scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, and 26, however, it has been postponed due to weekend curfew and other covid related restrictions being imposed in Delhi, the varsity said in an official notice.

Earlier, a notice was circulated on social media platforms claiming that Jamia’s PhD entrance test has been canceled. The varsity had at that time issued a notification clarifying against any such notice and had issued admit cards for the entrance test as well, however, now the entrance test stands postponed.

The new dates of the PhD entrance test are not yet announced and would be announced ahead in time and allow students time to make arrangements. New admit cards too are likely to be issued at that point.

Not just at PhD level, the admission process at undergraduate admissions too is expected to be delayed because of government’s decision to postpone class 12 board exams. The decision has not only been followed by CBSE, CISCE, and state boards but Jamia had also postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12. In a notification, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect.

College admissions are usually held after the class 12 board exams. While there is no official date of holding exams, yet. The government had said that it will review the COVID-19 situation in June and decide if it is conducive to hold board exams or not. For class 10 several boards including CBSE have canceled the exams altogether.

