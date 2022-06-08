Jamia Professor Resolves Mystery Behind Blood Clots, Awarded by President of India

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) Professor Mohd. Zahid Ashraf, Head, Department of Biotechnology has been conferred with the Visitor’s Award 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind for his pioneering research on resolving the mystery of blood clotting on exposure to hypoxia at high altitudes. The award ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Prof. Ashraf was conferred this award under the Biological Sciences category in which maximum entries (29) were received. Prof. Ashraf received a citation and Rs 2,50,000 as award money.

Prof. Ashraf work has significantly contributed towards developing strategy for an early diagnosis and treatment of thrombosis at extremely challenging environmental conditions at high altitudes, informed the institute in its press release. The commendation has been made keeping in view Prof. Ashraf’s immense contribution in the area of hypoxia and their crucial role in the development of cardiovascular diseases.

Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI who has recently been conferred Padma congratulated Prof. Ashraf for this honour and mentioned that it is a recognition for the research accomplishments by the university. She stressed that many decorations have come to JMI for the first time in its glorious history. “Prof. Ashraf’s achievements will motivate other faculty members towards pursuit of excellence in research along with academics.” she said.

Prof. Ashraf is an elected fellow of National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad and the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore. He is a member of the distinguished Guha Research Council.

Prof. Ashraf is also the recipient of ICMR’s Basanti Devi Amir Chand and DBT’s National Biosciences Award for his seminal work on high altitude related thrombosis in the Indian population. The outcome of his research has given insights to our understanding of blood clot formation on ascension to mountains, sports, pilgrimage and soldier’s working under hostile environments.

This is the second time a JMI Professor has been conferred with the Visitor’s Award. Earlier in 2015, Cosmology and Astrophysics Research Group headed by Prof. M. Sami of Centre for Theoretical Physics, JMI also received the Visitor’s Award for path breaking research carried out in the field of Contemporary Issues in Astrophysics & Cosmology.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.