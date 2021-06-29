Jamia Student Wins Award for Creating Sustainable Shelter to Reduce Covid-19 Transmission

A fourth-year Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student, Kaif Ali, has been awarded The Diana Award 2021 for his contribution to Covid - 19 innovation — ‘Covid-19 Innovation Space Era’. A student of Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), JMI, Kaif designed a prefabricated sustainable shelter that would not only help reduce transmission of the virus but also house refugees worldwide in the future.

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage, Kaif began to research how architecture could help prevent the spread of disease. His design is now being implemented in Lagos, Nigeria, and among the United Nations under the top 11 emerging Innovation start-ups solving climate action.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar congratulated Kaif for the achievement and said that the university is proud of him. The innovation is according to the need of the hour and it also shows that in today’s competitive world one has to think out of the box to get noticed, Prof Akhtar said in an official press release.

In the future, Kaif hopes to use architecture to build a better world and motivate his fellow young generation towards sustainable development goals of the United Nation.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Diana Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex. It is given to the young achievers for their social action or humanitarian work.

