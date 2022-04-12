Jamia Students Boycott Online Classes, Demand In-person Classes

First-year students of Jamia Millia Islamia boycotted online classes from Monday onwards demanding a complete reopening of the campus. The varsity resumed offline classes for its final-year students, however, first-year classes are yet to reopen. Students from 26 departments boycotted online classes on Monday, reported a leading news agency.

According to the students, they had appealed to the administration, submitted memorandums to their respective HODs, and conducted protests. Still, the Jamia administration has not resumed in-person classes. Hence, the students had collectively decided to boycott online classes from April 11 onwards until their demands are met. The online classes for the second semester were due to start on Monday.

The students have demanded a complete reopening of the campus for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. They also demanded notice for hostel allotment and issuance of a proper academic calendar on or before May 2-3 or Eid.

The departments which boycotted classes are economics, history, sociology, psychology, geography, biotech, physics, aeronautics, Unani pharmacy, mass media, BBA, English, French, Urdu, Persian, Spanish, Turkish, Arabic, Islamic studies, etc.

Jamia resumed offline classes for PG students on March 2, while for UG students, it opened on March 15. The varsity is yet to decide for the remaining year including the first year.

Students have highlighted that the Delhi government had allowed the resumption of classes from March 31 and they are “unable to comprehend the reasons behind the delay in resumption for offline classes" for the rest of the students. They have sought an update from the varsity regarding the same.

