Jamia Students Wins Toycathon 2021 for Designing Mathematical Board Game

Three students from the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)’s department of civil engineering, have won the Toycathon-2021 competition. The team of BTech Civil second-year students — Sarthak Kumar, Nikhil Yadav, and Alziyan Ansari designed a mathematical board game for above 12 years old children. The team was led by Sarthak Kumar and was mentored by Prof. Shamshad Ahmad, head of the department, civil engineering, JMI.

Toycathon allows students, teachers, start-ups, and toy experts to participate and design innovative toys/games concepts and win prizes worth Rs 50 lakhs. Around 1.2 lakh participants from across the country registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon-2021. After a three-day grand finale, only 117 ideas were finally selected.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar congratulated the winning team and said that since its inception the university has been playing an important role in nation-building. “JMI always promotes innovation and endeavours to bring out the hidden talent of its students to shape them to become successful and responsible citizens", Akhtar said in an official statement.

The competition is an inter-ministerial initiative organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell with support from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Under the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Toycathon-2021 is conceived to challenge India’s innovative minds to conceptualise novel toys and games based on Bharatiya civilisation, history, culture, mythology, and ethos.

