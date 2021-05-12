Jamia Teachers’ Association Raising Funds to Set-up 50-bedded Hospital on Campus

The teachers’ body of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi released an appeal for fundraising to build a 50-bedded hospital on the campus. They have written a letter to the vice-chancellor urging to make the hospital as well as request to create a financial contribution head to raise funds in the name “Registrar (Jamia Hospital), Jamia Millia Islamia".

In the letter, JTA has assured to extend all possible help to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar create a multi-specialty hospital fully equipped with modern medical tools and facilities.

Dr M Irfan Qureshi, Secretary of JTA said, “Many teachers and staff members of Jamia have lost their lives to COVID-19 in want of good hospitals which they could not get even running from pillar to post. Besides the death of many non-teaching staff members and retired teachers, four in-service teachers namely Dr. Savitri (Political Science), Prof. Shafique Ansari (Nanotechnologist and IQAC Director), Prof, RizwanQaisar (Historian and Former JTA Secretary), and Dr. AbhayKumar Shandliya (D/o Sanskrit) have lost their precious lives and this a high time we go for Jamia’s medical college to secure the future with better medical facility." Dr Qureshi has already made a contribution amount of Rs 50,000 towards the hospital.

Prof Majid Jamil, President of JTA says, “Jamia should have some landmark achievement amidst completing the 100 years of its foundation. COVID-19 pandemic crisis and loss of many precious lives have compelled us to leave with no option other than to release an appeal to fund-raising for the noble cause of serving Jamia fraternity and humanity as a whole. I am confident that Jamia teachers, alumni, and fellow citizens who want to support Jamia will contribute with an openheart and actively take part to translate this dream into a reality."

Prof Nafis Ahmad, Vice-President of JTA says this is the need of the hour, “Once ready, Jamia hospital will be operated in a manner to practice high-quality medical and health care. We hope that University will equip the proposed hospital with the most advanced equipment and expert medical and paramedical staff."

The appeal to raise the funds got a nod from JTA EC through an online meeting on May 10, 2021.

