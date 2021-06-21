Jamia to Have Daily Online Yoga Sessions

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021, Jamia Millia Islamia organised yoga session for its students and announced that online yoga sessions will be conducted on daily basis in the university. The Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar announced the same. She also emphasised that yoga helps in boosting immunity boosting and is more helpful during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

For the yoga day celebrations at the Jamia, a 30-minute physical yoga session was practiced by eight students of the university following all Common Yoga protocol (CYP) and Covid-19 guidelines. Yoga guru Sushant Jain guided students to perform and practice various Yoga Asanaas.

The main programme was organised by the Office of the Games and Sports of the university. The live session of Yoga Asanaas on the NMAK Pataudi Sports Complex of Jamia was attended online by the VC, teachers, staff and students of the university.

The session was followed by thought sharing session by the VC and senior faculty members of the university on various benefits of yoga, importance of practicing it under supervised training session, delinking the yoga practice with the religion, and following the simple tips during any time of the day.

Students of Mushir Fatima Nursery School, JMI also celebrated the International Day of Yoga at their home. They performed various Yoga Asanaas with their parents and shared their pictures on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested its affiliated colleges and universities to celebrate the yoga day virtually, following all the Covid-19 protocols. The Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) have also been asked to share the participatory videos of International Day of Yoga 2021 on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here