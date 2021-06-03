Jamia to Hold Open Book Exams, Issues Important Guidelines

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that even semester examinations for the academic session 2020-21will be conducted through online open book mode. The scheduled exam dates have also been published on the official website of the varsity.

The university has issued the detailed guidelines for the open book exams. A mock examination will be conducted before the exams to provide orientation to students for the main examination. The exact date and time of the mock test will be communicated to the students on their registered e-mail id as well as on students’ portal on Jamia examination website.

A helpdesk number and email id has been created to address the issue of the students during the online mock tests. One hour of mock examination is compulsory for each student.

Students would be allowed to appear for the examinations from their chosen place of convenience, as per the guidelines issued by the varsity. They are advised to login at the students’ portal at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time for examination to avoid any last minute hurry.

Students will be given four hours including three hours to write the exam and one hour to upload the answer sheets. Students need not be online for the entire duration of the test, however, while downloading the question paper and uploading answer sheets, they must be online, Jamia said in an official notification.

The student will be able to view the question paper on their test screen. In case of any technical difficulty, students may contact their subject teacher on phone. The concerned teacher will send the question paper directly to the student’s email or WhatsApp. However, this option may be exercised only in case of an emergency situation.

Student must write the answers to the questions on A-4 size white papers in own handwriting and the answers are to be written using black or blue pen only.

If a students has uploaded wrong answer sheet and wants to make any corrections, they must do so within the specified duration of the online exams.

