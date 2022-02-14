Jamia to Reopen for Final Sem Students from March, Online Exams for Online Classes

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi has decided to reopen its campus in a phased-wise manner. The in-person classes will reopen first for the postgraduate students. The final year postgraduate students will be allowed to attend in-person classes from March 2 onwards while those studying in the final semester of undergraduate classes from March 15. For first and second-year students the classes will continue online.

Among those attending offline classes, carrying a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card is mandatory. After out stationed students’ protest in DU who alleged that it is getting tougher for them to arrange accommodation on ‘short notice’, Jamia said that it will reopen in a phased manner and allow students time to reach Delhi.

Jamia had opened doors for PhD students earlier and reopening for them will continue as per schedule.

The university has announced to hold online exams for students whose classes have been held in online mode. Offline exams will be held only for those whose classes were conducted in in-person mode, according to the university notice. Last year, students had held protests and sought exemption from offline exams.

The university accommodation will not be available for most students as the hostels are undergoing renovation. Further, the seats are limited in both boys and girls hostels. The authorities have asked deans to prepare a fresh list of students who would have access to hostels. This will be shorter than the existing list. Students were asked to leave hostels due to Covid-19. Students who will attend in-person classes, including hostel-dwellers, will have to follow covid-19 protocol including social distancing.

Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA) has allowed universities and colleges in the national capital region to function in offline mode with 100 per cent capacity. The decision comes after students have reported learning losses and the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a dip.

