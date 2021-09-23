Jamia to Reopen in Phased Manner, Library to be Open for Vaccinated, COVID-19 Negative Students Only

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi will reopen for PhD students who have to submit their thesis by December 31. Final year students will also be allowed to attend clinical and practical classes in offline mode, however, number of subjects allowed in offline mode will be limited, the varsity said in an official notice.

Hostel facility, however, will not be available and will remain suspended till further notice. The library will be open for PhD and final year students only after sharing the latest negative RTPCR report or vaccination status, the varsity said. The teaching and examination for all undergrdaute, postgraudtae, and diploma courses will continue to be held in online mode.

The varsity has asked all students, teachers, administrative and support staff to get themselves vaccinated at the earlistes.

“Jamia Millia Islamia is sensitive to and concened with the aspirants of its students and at the same time, the university is committed to the safety concens, health and well-being of its students, teachers and other administrative and support staff," the varsity said in an official notice.

