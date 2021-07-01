CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jamia to Set-up 50-bed Covid Facility at Campus

Jamia MIllia Islamia campus

Jamia will be setting up a Covid-19 care center for employees in order to prepare for the third wave of Covid.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to set up a 50-bedded ‘Covid Care Centre’ within its campus, the varsity said after a meeting with the highest decision-making body of the JMI and Executive Council (EC).

The ‘Covid Care Centre’ will be set up as part of the university’s preparedness for the third wave of Covid-19, under the Ansari Health Centre. Employees of the university and their dependents will be treated in case of any emergency at the centre. It will be equipped with oxygen and other requirements.

The EC has also approved and asked the university to prepare a Project Proposal for JMI Medical College & Hospital.

Earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) too had set up a Covid care centre and a Covid response team as was directed by the Delhi High Court.

Not just Jamia and JNU, the University of Delhi also opened Covid care facilities and testing centre at its various affiliated colleges including Lakshmibai College and Hansraj College, COVID isolation centres at of the hostels of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, Lakshmibai college each with 100 beds. The PGDAV College has set up RT-PCR testing booth along with some specified corona-related blood tests for everyone including general public.

first published:July 01, 2021, 14:00 IST