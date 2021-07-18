Jamia VC Meets Family of Deceased Alumnus Journalist Danish Siddiqui

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar recently met with the family members of the late Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who is also an alumnus of the university. He was killed in Afghanistan while covering the conflict between Afghan Armed Forces and the Taliban.

The Vice-Chancellor met Siddiqui’s father and other members at his residence in Jamia Nagar. She was accompanied by the registrar and other senior officials of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor consoled Prof Siddiqui and discussed many things about Siddiqui with him for about 40 minutes. She termed the journalist a true fighter like his father whom she has known for quite a long time.

Prof Akhtar also said Siddiqui worked passionately to bring out the truth to show it to the world and always raised his voice against the wrong. “Danish’s death is a loss not only to his family and Jamia fraternity but to the whole country,” she commented.

The Vice-Chancellor told Prof Siddqui that JMI will organise a condolence meeting on the university campus on coming Tuesday, July 20. An exhibition of Danish’s exemplary work will also be organised on the university campus in due course of time so that students can take inspiration from it.

