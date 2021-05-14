Jamia VC Writes Letter to Students on Eid, Says "Better Days Are Coming"

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has written a heartfelt letter to the University students on the occasion of Eid titled ‘Be Optimistic…Better days are on their way’. In the letter by VC, Prof Najma Akhtar wrote to all the students, teaching and non-teaching staff to persevere in their fight against Covid-19.

“On the occasion of Eidul Fitr I extend my greetings to you and your families. Let us pray together that this Eid fills us with unfailing optimism, positivity and resilience so that we can stand tall and persevere with our crusade to fight the Covid-19 crises looming large," the letter read.

She also wrote about how several colleagues, students and their relatives have succumbed to Covid-19 and asked everyone at the university to practice social distancing and promote emotional intelligence and psychological connect to effectively face the hardships brought in by the pandemic.

The VC further wrote about how anxiety and uncertainty have become a part of daily life. The letter added, “Lockdowns, curfews and the obligation to maintain social distancing have adversely affected academic and personal lives. Faced with deadlier wave of Corona, we are in a state of profound shock due to the ravages wreaked by it. Its devastating effects have been deeply felt by Jamia fraternity in the loss of several precious lives."

Amid the pandemic, the university has drawn plans for classes and examinations keeping in mind that no student should lose any semester or a year in her/his academic life, the letter read. “The University shifted to the new norm for technology-mediated transaction and interaction, devising new methods for assessment, examinations and evaluation, enabling the students to complete their courses and obtain their degrees in time. Amidst the crises, the University conducted several Ph. D viva voce and Teachers’ Refresher Programs and organized hundreds of webinars on relevant themes," it said.

Recently, JMI had organised a free ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Camp’ at the Dr Ansari Health Centre in collaboration with District Health Services. Over 200 employees of Jamia got vaccinated at the camp.

It also organised a free RT PCR Test Camp there in collaboration with District Health Services where about 700 employees availed themselves of the testing facility.

