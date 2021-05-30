Jamia VC Writes to Staff Asking Them to Get Vaccinated

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Najma Akhtar has written a letter to all the institute’s teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated in light of the rising Covid-19 cases. In the letter, she mentioned that JMI has lost many colleagues despite following Covid-19 protocols and the best efforts put by doctors.

Countries like the US and UK have demonstrated that vaccination has been effective against Covid-19 and several countries that have vaccinated 50 per cent of the population have been successful in defeating the virus to a great extent, the letter read.

VC Akhtar urged all its teaching and non teaching staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In the letter, she wrote, “I would urge all of you to participate in large numbers in receiving vaccination with your families. Teachers are considered role models by other sections of the society. Please lead by your personal examples and motivate others, your near and dear, your relatives and neighbours to shake off their hesitancy and receive vaccination. There is no option other than the medical intervention, that is vaccination, to fight the Corona Virus. We cannot be safe unless all of us vaccinated."

She further added that it is the responsibility of each individual from the teaching and non teaching staff to get themselves vaccinated.

Jamia had earlier begun its admission process for the academic session 2021-2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The varsity has released an e-prospectus containing information about admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, BTech, BArch, diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma courses.

The prospectus can be downloaded from the university’s website and portal of the Controller of Examinations. Candidates can also start filling their application forms at the same websites. The online application form can be submitted up to June 30.

