Jammu & Kashmir Sets Up Panel for Renaming Educational Institutes

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday set up a high-power committee for renaming government educational institutions and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities, officials said.

Government-run schools in J&K will be renamed after troopers and officers of the Indian Army, police, and CRPF who have died while serving the nation. The deputy commissioner of Jammu had asked local authorities to “identify government schools in villages, municipal wards of the district that can be named after our martyrs," in an official notice.

A seven-member committee has been set up for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for the installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads and buildings, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

The panel would be headed by the principal secretary home with administrative secretaries from the department of rural development and panchayati raj institution, housing and urban development department, director-general of police (DGP) CID J-K, general administration development department, and secretary culture department and divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, he said.

The committee may co-opt ad-hoc members for any particular proposal and submit its recommendations for a final decision by the Administrative Council, the official said.

