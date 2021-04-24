Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Details Here

The Directorate of Distance Education, Jammu, has released the official notification for Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021 at http://www.distanceeducationju.in/. The registration process for the same will start from today, April 24 onwards and will conclude on May 3. Admission to the B.Ed program at Jammu University will be offered on merit basis. There will be no entrance exam conducted for the Jammu University BEd admission 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and other details before applying for the same.

Jammu University B.Ed admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have trained in-service teachers in elementary education with at least 50 percent marls either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or Master’s degree in humanities/ science/ social sciences/ commerce. Candidates having a degree in engineering/ technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with minimum 55 percent marks or those who have completed an NCTE recognized teacher education program through face-to-face mode are also eligible to apply.

Jammu University B.Ed admission 2021: Selection process

Admission to the program will be offered through counseling on the basis of merit and fulfillment of eligibility criteria. The varsity will release the counseling schedule separately on its official website. Applicants will have to be present forthe counseling with all the required documents. For those who missed attending the Jammu University BEd admission counseling, their candidature will be canceled. No further request in this regard shall be entertained.

Jammu University B.Ed admission 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply for Jammu University B.Ed admission 2021 in online mode only. Here’s how you can complete the Jammu University B.Ed registration 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDE, Jammu at http://www.distanceeducationju.in/index.php

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Now’ link for 'Online Application form for B.Ed (DDE) (2020-22)'

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration

Step 4: Key in the required details, upload the documents, and submit

Step 5:Print the application form and keep it safe. Also, save the registration number for future reference

