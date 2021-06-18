Jammu University UG Exams to Begin From June 22, Check Schedule Here

The University of Jammu has released the online exam schedule for first semester exams for various three-years undergraduate programmes. The date sheet has been released for arts, social science, science, commerce and management students through the official social media handle of Jammu University. As per the official statement, the examination is scheduled to begin on June 22 at 10 am. They will conclude on July 1. The varsity in its tweet mentioned that date-sheet is available for BA, BSc, BSC Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ BA English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons) Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates).

Date-Sheet of Online Exams of Three Year B.A/B.Sc./B.Sc. Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ B.A English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons)Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates)to be held in 2021.@OfficeOfLGJandK@diprjk pic.twitter.com/JLFSEiLGp3— University of Jammu (@UniversityJammu) June 17, 2021

The varsity has also released the date sheet on their official portal www.coeju.com. The examination will be conducted in an online mode. On the day of the exam, the varsity will upload the question papers on the online exam portal — www.juexam.co.in.

Students will have to download the respective question paper from the “Online Exam” tab by using her/his roll number. They will also have to confirm the details. Once they choose the subject, they have to upload their answer in the column provided there in PDF format only. Students must ensure that the answer script should be readable without zoom in or zoom out. The student will get a confirmation message upon submitting the answer sheet.

The student will have to write the answer on A4 size sheets only and put numbers on pages from 1 onwards. They will also have to mention the total number of pages used on the front page of the answer sheet. The student must mention their course no., the course title, name, parentage, university roll no, session, number of sheets used & their signatures on the front page.

Once the online exams are over, the students will also have to submit a hard copy of the answer sheets to the Coordinator UG 1st Semester, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Jammu, JAMMU, PIN-180006 personally or by post.

