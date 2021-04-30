Japanese Govt Offers MEXT Research Scholarships 2022 for Indian Students, Here's How to Apply

The Japanese government is offering scholarships for research students and for undergraduate students who wish to study at Japanese universities. The Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) is offering scholarships to Indian students under the Japanese Government Scholarship program for the academic year 2022 which will cover the fees for the entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at universities.

Embassy of Japan in India has said that the purpose of these scholarship programs is to accept excellent human resources from foreign countries, including India, to Japan as international students.

According to Japanese Embassy, this scholarship programme will promote mutual understanding with foreign countries and to form human networks, to strengthen the educational and research abilities of Japanese universities and to make international intellectual contributions.

The scholarship is available to seven categories of students:

Research Students (Graduate-Degree Students and Research [non-degree] Students)

Teacher Training Students

Undergraduate Students

Japanese Studies Students

College of Technology Students

Professional Training College Students

Young Leaders Program (YLP) Students

The applications are now being accepted and will continue till May 28. Qualified applicants will be able to study as research or undergraduate students under the Japanese Government.

Eligibility:

The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

The applicant must have at least an undergraduate/bachelor degree (16-year education) or equivalent in the relevant field at the time of Master Degrees applications.

Applicants must have Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees or transcripts (total 18 years of education) or equivalent in the relevant field at the time of Ph.D. applications.

Must have at least 65% in highest or latest education

Applicants must be in good physical and medical health.

How to apply:

Step 1:Download the Preliminary Application form of MEXT Research Scholarships 2022 for Master and PhD by clicking here

Step 2: Fill the form and send this application form on scholarship-india@nd.mofa.go.jp

