Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admissions for Class 9 Begin, JNVST in April 2022

The admission process has begun at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for class 9 for the academic session 2022-23. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the application forms at the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in. The last date to apply is October 31.

Candidates will be shortlisted through the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) that will be held on April 9, 2022. The entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. Students with special needs will get 50 minutes extra provided the relevant certificate is produced by the competent authority.

JNV Class 9 admissions: Eligibility

Only candidates who are studying in class 8 during the academic session 2021-22 in one of the governments or government-recognised schools of the district where the JNV is functioning and where admission is sought are eligible. Further, the candidates must qualify class 8 in the academic session 2021-22. Those qualifying in the previous years are not eligible.

A candidate seeking admission must be born between May 1, 2006, and April 30, 2010, both days inclusive. This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.

JNV Class 9 admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS admissions

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 9 admissions link

Step 3: Register using state and district

Step 4: Fill the application form with the required details. Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 6: Download the filled application form and save it for further use

JNV Admissions: Exam Pattern

The medium of language will be English and Hindi. The paper will have four sections — English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam will take place in any allotted centre by JNV in the concerned state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here