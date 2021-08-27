Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Reopen with 50% Capacity

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has decided to re-open the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas up to 50 per cent capacity. The schools will reopen in a phased manner. In the first phase, students from classes 9 to 12. The schools will only reopen in states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools.

When reopened, the school will follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Students will have to wear masks and follow social distancing. Students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents’ consent. The provision of online education will also continue. The arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure the mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling.

