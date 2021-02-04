Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Resume Classes for 10th, 12th Only in States Where Schools Allowed to Reopen

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are gearing up to reopen schools for Class 10 and Class 12 in all those states which have allowed offline classes. The Ministry of Education has instructed such schools to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols framed by their respective state administrations. Only the students, who are in Class 10 or 12 and have consent from their parents, will be allowed to attend the schools physically. While, the rest of the students will continue to study through online mode.

As per the SOP prepared by the Education Ministry based on guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the re-opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, all precautionary measures like sanitization, stay of students in hostels with social distancing, arrangement for classes, and preparation of Covid-19 management protocol to meet the emergencies, etc. have been already taken care of by the JNVs.

Being a residential school, precautionary measures like frequent hand washing, maintaining social distancing, sanitization, and wearing masks will be mandatory for all. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were closed during the summer vacation after the Covid-19 pandemic outburst, back in March 2020 after the term-end examinations were over.

The Ministry has also informed that efforts have been made to train the teachers based on e-content and management of online assessment and classes. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had started the online classes on June 15 last year, where assessments were conducted periodically. The monthly exams had been replaced by periodic online assignments and students who had no access to online education have been given learning materials like assignments, textbooks and questions banks, etc. via special messenger/parents/post.

The Ministry has also stated that more directions would be given shortly in respect of other classes based on the accommodation availability.