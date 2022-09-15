JCECE Counselling Begins via JEE Main 2022 Scores, How to Get Seat at Jharkhand Engineering Colleges

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the counselling process for the candidates who have qualified Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). The last day to register yourself for the JCECE counselling process is September 20. Aspirants can apply via the official site, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates will be given a chance from September 21 to 22 to edit their forms, in case of any changes.

According to the JCECEB official notification, the final state merit list will be released on September 24. During the counselling process, candidates would be asked to submit their essential documents like class 10 and 12 mark sheets, etc for verification. After seat allotment, candidates would be called for document verification.

Also read| NEET PG 2022 Counselling Begins Today at mcc.nic.in: Know Documents Needed, Steps to Apply

JCECEB Counselling: Step to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the link to the JCECEB application, available on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill out the form and pay the fees.

Step 4. Check if the information you have provided in the form is correct or not. Later click on the submit button.

Step 5. Download and make a copy of the form for future reference.

JCECEB counselling: Application fee

In order to complete the application form, candidates belonging to the general, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 and Rs 400 for the counselling fee. On the other hand, SC, ST, female candidates would have to submit an application fee of Rs 250 and a counselling fee of Rs 250. Meanwhile, Divyang candidates are exempted from paying the application fee but they will have to pay the counselling fee in accordance with their category.

A state merit list will be prepared by JCECEB for admission in different branches of BE/BTech course of engineering institutes of Jharkhand state. The online registration and choice filling for seat allotment will be held between September 26 to October 3. The seat allotment process will be conducted from October 10 to 15. Candidates are highly advised to go through the official notification before applying.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here