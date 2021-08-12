JEE 2021 Main Applications Closed: List of Other Engineering Entrances to Apply for

Engineering is one of the most sought after streams in India. Lakhs of students appear for the various engineering entrance exams for undergraduate admissions. While JEE Main conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA) is the most opted for exam, being a national-level test, however, there are many other entrance exams which can help you secure a seat in a good engineering college.

Applications for most of the exams are over, however, here are some of the state engineering entrance exam that students can still apply for beyond JEE Main:

OJEE 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has started the online application for BTech in April and it will continue till August 17, while the fee can be paid by August 18 at 11.59 pm. It’s a state-level entrance exam conducted to offer admission to various UG and PG courses in government and self-financed institutes across the state and private colleges across the state.

AP EAPCET 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada conducts Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. While the application process without any late fee has been closed, candidates can still apply for the same with a late fee of Rs 5000 till August 16. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April, but now it will be conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

AUEET 2021: Students can also apply for Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test to take admission to the BTech, MTech dual degree course. The student can submit their AUEET application 2021 at the official website, aueet.audoa.in on or before August 17 without any late fee. However, with a late fee of Rs 1500, the application can be submitted by August 24. The entrance test will be held on August 29.

JK CET 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has closed the online applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET). However, those who have already applied and wish to make corrections in the submitted details can do the same at jkbopee.gov.in till August 19. The JKCET is a three-hour exam comprising 180 questions from physics, chemistry, and 60 questions from mathematics.

Moreover, students can also get admission to engineering courses through VITEEE, WBJEE, SRMJEE and other state-level exams, however, these exams have already been conducted.

