JEE Advanced 2020: Check How to Register for JoSAA Counselling at josaa.nic.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result on its official website and soon the counselling process will start. Candidates who took the exam can now check their results and those who qualified it will be able to participate in the JoSAA counselling process to follow for admissions. Based on their marks and rankings, the successful candidates can apply for admissions in all the IITs, National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates are required to register online for the JoSAA counselling 2020 on the official website. The registrations will begin from Tuesday (October 6).

Where can you register for JoSAA counselling 2020?

The online registration for JoSAA counselling 2020 can be done on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates can check the list of participating institutes and seat matrix on the JoSAA website.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced counselling (JoSSA) 2020 and seat allotment:

Step 1: Register on the official JoSAA counselling website at https://josaa.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P. Candidates will be required to use their JEE roll number and password to login

Step 2: The candidates will have to select desired choices during the various stages of counselling

Step 3: The candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses from the list and lock their choices in the end

Step 4: Candidates will be allotted a seat as per the choices made by them, subject to availability of seats. The candidates will be allowed a limited window to modify their choices depending upon what they have been offered

Step 5: After careful consideration, candidates can freeze their candidature for a particular course in a particular college

Step 6: Download the allotment letter and report at the Centre assigned as per the schedule specified

Step 7: At the Centre, candidate’s admission will be finalised after a process of document verification and fee payment. Students will have to carry their academic reports and qualification documents, along with birth and caste certificate wherever applicable