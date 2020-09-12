JEE Advanced 2020 Exam to be Held on September 27, Follow These Tips to Score Better

A day after the National Testing Agency declared the result for the students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened the application window for JEE Advanced 2020. The students can fill the form for NTA JEE Advanced 2020 on the official website of at https://jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced Exam is held for the students who has qualified the JEE (Main) 2020 and are willing to take admission in any of the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application window is open to only the top 2.5 lakh scorers in NTA JEE Main 2020.

As the exams have been postponed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the IITs across the nation have relaxed the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced. With less than a month remaining for the JEE Advanced 2020, here are some tips you should follow in order to get a top rank.

1. Strategy: For scoring well in any exam, the most important factor is the strategy and planning. Focus more on the units that carry more weightage. First complete the chapters that are easy to comprehend and will help in scoring. Make an effective subject-wise study plan.

2. Mock Tests: practicing is important to understand your time management and what are your strengths and weakness. In order to find out, take regular mock tests and plan accordingly.

3. Health: While a lot of things are important, the most important of all is your health. Do not become insomniac as it might leave you messed up. Take proper sleep and food to keep yourself healthy.

4. Time Management: Time plays an important factor in all the examinations. Divide your 24 hours wisely to make sure that you end up completing the syllabus at least once before appearing for the examination.