JEE Advanced 2020 Not to be Conducted at Foreign Exam Centres Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

JEE Advanced 2020 will not take place at foreign exam centres this year because of the Covid-19 situation. The exam will be conducted on September 27. Earlier, it was scheduled for August 23, but had to be postponed due to the rising cases of the coronavirus in the country.

“Due to the current restrictions imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, it is decided not to conduct JEE (Advanced) 2020 in foreign centres,” reads a notification.

Candidates staying abroad have to select their preferred choices from the list of exam cities in India.

Besides, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission in light of the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards and the non-uniformity associated with the marks given.

Earlier, candidates appearing for JEE Advanced were required to have at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams.

This year, special arrangements will be made to conduct JEE Advanced exams. The exam will be held following social distancing norms. Students will have to wear masks and use hand sanitisers at exam centres.

According to The Indian Express, IITs are considering to declare results within one week of holding JEE Advanced and reducing the counselling rounds to six instead of seven. They are planning to take such steps as academic session has been delayed because of the Covid-19 situation.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs. On the other hand, JEE Main is held for admission to colleges like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) among others.