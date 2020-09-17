JEE (Advanced) 2020 Registration Process to End today; Apply at jeeadv.ac.in

Registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2020 will close today at 5 pm. JEE (Advanced) 2020 registration for those who have qualified JEE (Main) started on September 12. The last date for fee payment for candidates who have successfully completed up to Step 2 is September 18. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the exam at jeeadv.ac.in.

Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) will be conducted on September 27. The paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the paper 2 will take place from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to apply for JEE (Advanced) 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE (Advanced) 2020 registration

Step 3: Enter JEE (Main) application number and password to log in

Step 4: Fill application form and upload documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Pay application fee

JEE (Advanced) is held for admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). On the other hand, students take JEE (Main) to get admissions in premier technical institutes in the country, including National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are among top 2,50,000 rank in JEE (Main) exam are eligible to apply for JEE (Advanced). These successful candidates can be from any category, both reserved or unreserved.

“The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates,” as per the official criteria.

Those who were born on or after October 1, 1995, can apply for JEE (Advanced). However, there is relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe and Persons with Disability category.

Candidates can appear for JEE (Advanced) only twice in their lifetime.