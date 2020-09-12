JEE Advanced 2020 Registrations Open Today: Direct Link to Apply Available Here
The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2020 is September 17. Meanwhile, the students who have completed the application process up to Step 2 can pay the fees till September 18.
The results for JEE Advanced 2020 is expected to come around October 5, 2020.(Representational Image: PTI)
JEE Advanced 2020 registrations will open today for candidates to apply. The exam is meant for admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) around the nation. For the foreign candidates, the application process had started on September 5.
Candidates can apply for the course online on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Only the students who have scored rank under 2.5 lakhs in the JEE Main 2020 are eligible to apply for this. Payment for registration can be made using online modes with credit and debit cards, internet banking etc.
Direct link to register for JEE Advanced 2020: jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx
Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2020:
• Go to the direct link.
• Candidates will find a link to register on the landing page.
• Create a unique candidate ID and password to login to the portal.
• Fill out the personal and academic details and submit the completed form online.
• Note down the login credentials for future use.
Important dates to remember:
• Online registration begins (Foreign Candidates) Direct Apply - September 5, 2020
• Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates – September 12, 2020
• Closing date for Online Registration - September 17, 2020
• Last date for fee payment of candidates who have successfully completed up to Step 2 – September 18, 2020
• Date of examination - Two shifts of 3 hours each on September 27, 2020
According to a notification on the official website, some cities have been added to the list of Exam Cities for JEE (Advanced) 2020. They are Himmatnagar in Gujarat, Akola in Maharashtra and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.
JEE Advanced 2020 result is expected to come around October 5, 2020.
