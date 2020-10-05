JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Chirag Falor Tops CRL List, Kanishka Mittal Scores Highest Among Women

The Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, has announced the result for JEE Advanced 2020 for candidates willing to take admissions in IITs across India. The JEE Advanced 2020 result was announced around 10.30am on Monday, October 5. The Common Rank List (CRL) for JEE Advanced 2020 was topped by Chirag Falor, who wrote exam under the IIT Bombay Zone. Among girls, Kanishka Mittal from IIT Roorkee Zone secured the highest marks, falling on the 17th position in the CRL.

As mentioned in the press note released by the exam-conducting authority, a total of 43, 204 candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced 2020 exam out of the 1,50,838 candidates who appeared for it initially. This results in 28.64 % passing percentage.

Among the total qualified students in JEE Advanced 2020 exam, 6707 are females while all other seats are occupied by male candidates. While topper Chirag Falor got 352 out of 396 marks, Kanishka Mittal secured 315 out of 396 marks.

The first rank in the OBC-NCL category is secured by Landa Jitendra of IIT Madras zone, while Gangula Bhuvan Reddy of IIT Madras zone secured the first rank among General EWS category. The top 10 ranks in the CRL are occupied by boys. Among the top 100, there are only four girls.

To check the JEE Advanced Result 2020, students will have to visit the official website at https://jeeadv.ac.in and click on the link for direct results. To login into the candidate portal, each student will need to enter the registration number and password. The IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Results along with the rank list and score card will be displayed on the screen.

As the result of IIT JEE Advanced 2020 has been released, the process of JEE Counselling 2020 will begin soon to allot seat to students in various undergraduate courses in various IITs across India.