JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released: Check IIT Delhi Cut-off Marks, Scorecards at jeeadv.ac.in

The wait for the engineering aspirants for India’s top institutes ended the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi announced the result for Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2020. The JEE (Advanced) 2020 result was announced on Monday on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. All the candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2020 with the helo of their roll numbers.

The JEE Advanced 2020 marksheet, released by IIT Delhi, will have information regarding the aggregate marks obtained by a candidate. This aggregate score will be combination of the marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) exams in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It is to be noted that the JEE advanced 2020 rank list will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks scored by the candidates.

While the top 2.45 lakh candidates in JEE Main Exam are eligible to appear in IIT conducted JEE Advanced Exam for admission into various IITs, this year only 1.6 lakh students registered for the second exam. Clearing the JEE Advanced 2020 exam makes the candidate eligible to sit for the counselling in IITs across India.

For the year 2020, approximately 9 lakh candidates registered for JEE Mains. Out of the total strength, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance exam, scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 6. While the exams were earlier scheduled to be held in April, they were postponed later because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted after the declaration of JEE Main 2020 Results. The entrance exam was conducted amid strict protocols, following all the precautionary measures recommended against COVID-19 transmission.

For JEE Advanced 2020 result, it is to be noted that only candidates who appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 should expect their name in the ranking list.