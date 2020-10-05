JEE Advanced 2020 Results: Check Out the Toppers’ List and Highest-scorers for Each Category

JEE advanced 2020 result is out on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. A total of 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE (Advanced), out of which 43,204 candidates have successfully qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2020.

The JEE Advanced 2020 has been topped by Chirag Falor from IIT Bombay zone, who has scored 352 marks out of 396 in the exam, securing 1st rank among Common Rank List. On the other hand, the topper among girls is Kanishka Mittal from IIT Roorkee zone, ranked at 17 in CRL with 315 marks out of 396.

JEE Advanced 2020 Category-wise rank

1. Open CRL: CHIRAG FALOR from IIT Madras has got the top-rank in the open common rank list of JEE Advanced 2020

2. OBC-NCL: LANDA JITENDRA is the topper from OBC-NCL category in IIT Madras zone

3. GEN-EWS: GANGULA BHUVAN REDDY is the topper from GEN-EWS Category in IIT Madras zone

4. SC1: AVI UDAY is the topper in SC1 category from IIT Bombay zone

5. ST: In ST category, PRANJAL SINGH is the topper from IIT Delhi zone

6. General- PWD category: In General- PWD category, KANDUKURI SUNIL KUMAR VISHWESH got the first rank. He is from IIT Madras zone. He has been also ranked 1 in Gn-EWS-PWD category

7. OBC-NCL-PwD: UTKARSH from IIT Guwahati zone has been ranked at the top in this category

8. SC-PwD: YASH CHUDAMAN PATIL from IIT Bombay zone has ranked top in this category

9. ST-PwD: NITEESH KUMAR BIRUA is the topper from IIT Kharagpur zone in ST-PWD category

Top 10 candidates in the common rank list

1. CHIRAG FALOR

2. GANGULY BHUVAN REDDY

3. VAIBHAV RAJ

4. R MUHENDER RAJ

5. KESHAV AGARWAL

6. HARDIK RAJPAL

7. VEDANG DHIRENDRA ASGAONKAR

8. SWAYAM SHASHANK CHUBE

9. HARSHVARDHAN AGARWAL

10. DHVANIT BENIWAL

There is no female candidate in top 10 candidates of Common rank list of JEE Advanced 2020. While IIT Madras zone has the highest number of candidates in top 100 with 28 candidates, IIT Bombay zone has 24 candidates.