JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Tomorrow: Know How to Download Hall Ticket

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 hall ticket tomorrow on September 25. The JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be issued for the top 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared JEE Main exam and have registered for JEE Advanced.

The application form registration commenced on September 16 and concluded on September 22. The IIT Entrance exam is scheduled to be held on October 3. Candidates will be required to carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and their valid original photo identity card to the examination centre.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official portal of JEE Advanced 2021 at www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download JEE Advanced hall ticket

Step 3: Submit the registered login credentials and download the JEE Advanced 2021 call letter

Step 4: Also, take a printout of the admit card and go through the details

JEE Advanced 2021: Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam comprises two papers of three hours each and the question paper will have three separate sections — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The questions will be designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates.

The question papers will be bilingual that is, it will be held in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates can choose any of the languages, however, the English version will be considered correct in case of any misprint in Hindi. There will be also a negative marking for incorrect answers but the detailed marking scheme will be provided in the important instructions section in the question paper.

Engineering aspirants are allowed to attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam conducting institute will also provide a mock test window on the website to familiarise the candidates with the exam scheme.

