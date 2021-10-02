JEE Advanced 2021 Tomorrow: Tabeez, Full Sleeves Not Allowed, Know Dress Code, Other Rules for IIT Entrance

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Sunday for admissions to IITs. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is holding the exam. Over 1.6 lakh students will be taking the exam amid the pandemic. Students will have to follow strict COVID-19 protocol.

Candidates have to wear masks and follow the social distancing norms. If you or anyone you know will be appearing for examination here are the things to keep in mind to avoid any last-minute confusion:

JEE Advanced: Documents Needed

Students need to carry a printed copy of the JEE Advanced admit card downloaded from the official portal to their exam hall. Admit cards for the students, who have qualified for the exams, have already been issued and the candidates can download them from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Students also have to fill the COVID-19 undertaking on the admit card and carry original photo identity card — Aadhaar, PAN, School/college ID, driving licence or passport (any one of these)

Candidates failing to produce these documents will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Candidates may only carry a black ballpoint pen with a transparent body, pencil, eraser, transparent water bottle and simple analogue watch with them to the examination hall.

JEE Advanced 2021: Reporting Time

JEE Advanced 2021 will have two compulsory papers in two shifts. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Students are advised to reach the examination hall well in advance to undergo the temperature check and other frisking processes.

JEE Advanced 2021: Examination Pattern

JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test with two papers — Paper I and Paper II — of three hours each. Both the papers will have three sections: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The questions will be designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of the aspirants. There’s negative marking for wrong answers.

JEE Advanced 2021: Banned items

Students should not carry any electronic devices including mobile phones, smartwatches, health bands, smartphones, electronic pens, calculators, health and other gadgets to the exam hall. Slide rule, log table/book, any study material, abacus, geometry box/pouch/pencil box or scale.

JEE Advanced 2021: Dress code

Candidates are required to appear for the examination in simple clothing and should avoid wearing full sleeve shirts, shoes or closed sandals. Wearing jewellery including taveez or locket etc is not allowed. Sunglasses are also not allowed inside the exam hall. Carrying wallets, handbags etc are also not allowed.

