JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released, Check Steps to Download

The admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have applied for the IIT entrance can download the hall ticket by using their login credentials. JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on October 3 and the result will be announced on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your unique registration number and password. Submit

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for further reference

Once downloaded, students must cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card including registration id, candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, and signature. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

Students must remember to take the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card failing which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centres.

JEE Advanced 2021: Exam Pattern

The exam for the IIT entrance will be held over two papers. Each paper will be conducted for a duration of three hours. Both the papers will have questions across all the three sections, that is, physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The mode of examination will be the computer-based test (CBT) while the medium of instruction will be in English and Hindi.

