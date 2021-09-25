JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: Steps to Download, Important Details to Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will be issuing the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on the official website www.jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have completed the online registration can download the admit card by using their registered login credentials.

Apart from the JEE Main 2021 qualifiers this year the candidates who were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but missed the exam due to any reason will also be eligible to appear for the exam. JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3 for admission to various engineering programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The result of JEE Advanced 2021 will be announced on October 15.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: The JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket has been uploaded on the official website www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates are required to click on the admit card download link

Step 3: A fresh webpage will be opened where the unique registration number/user id and password/date of birth has to be submitted in the specified column

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will be opened on the new webpage, which aspirants need to download and take a printout

Students must take a hard copy of the JEE Advanced admit card 2021 to the allotted exam venue or else they won’t be allowed to enter thepremises. They are also required to carry a valid photo id proof for verification at the exam centre. Once the hall ticket is download, the examinees are advised to go through the important details and ensure that they’re correctly mentioned.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2021: Important Details To Check

Please check if the following credentials are mentioned correctly:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Address

Gender

Category

JEE Main 2021 roll number

Status of Person with Disability

Photograph and Signature

The candidates are required to contact the Chairman, JEE Advanced 2021 of the respective zonal coordinating IIT in case of any discrepancy.

