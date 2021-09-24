JEE Advanced 2021: Strategies to Attempt Different Question Patterns in IIT Entrance

JEE Advanced 2021 - the IIT entrance exam - is scheduled to be held on October 3. With only 10 days left for the exam, it is critical that students not only focus on academics but also test-taking abilities. The JEE Advanced consists of a mixture of various types of questions including multiple choice with the single correct answer or multiple correct answers, comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multi correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correctly to two/three decimal places.

First students need to read all the instructions in the question paper carefully before attempting to understand the type of question. Experts believe the exam should be solved in two rounds. In the first round, start with the subject as per your comfort level attempting all easier and moderate level questions with not more than 45 minutes on each subject. Use the last 45 minutes to solve the remaining questions in the second attempt and those marked for review.

To understand, how to attempt each question type, here is a detailed exam attempting strategy share by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida expert.

Multiple Choice Questions with Single Choice Correct: The best way to attempt these questions is to run through the question option. Scanning the question again after the options in mind helps to strategize the approach to solve the question. Sometimes the options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the correct answer.

Multiple Choice Questions with Multiple Choice Correct: Each question has to be solved and mapped with all options. It may also happen that the options are the same values written in different forms. Statistically, these are the questions with the least percentage of correct responses. One must only answer the correct options in case of partial marking in these questions.

Comprehension Based: Even if you know the concept mentioned in Comprehension, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case, your correct approach might lead to an incorrect answer.

Matrix Match Type (One to One Matching): If the question is of one to one matching, then your approach should be finding the odd one out (if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

Matrix Match Type (One to Many Matching): This type of matrix match would be the most challenging and time taking. The suggested way would be to attempt this problem if you are confident in the concepts of all four rows, or else keep this question at bay for last.

Numerical Based Answer Type: Generally, these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be to treat them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper. These questions also have a low scoring statistical record. Last year answers correct to two decimal places were also asked. So, students are advised to write answers correct to decimal places as asked.

Reason Assertion Type: These days reasoning-assertion types of questions are not asked, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Because then it’s very tricky to decide between options A and B. or else you can mark the correct response easily.

Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease. As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, the focus should be to effectively utilise the time left.

