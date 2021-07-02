JEE Advanced 2021 Allows Last Year's Students to Appear too, Will Competition Rise? How will it Impact You?

Students who were eligible to appear for the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced last year but had to skip it because of the pandemic or other reasons will be allowed to appear for the exam this year. This is a one-time relaxation announced for students due to the pandemic. Otherwise, as per rules, if a student misses or does not clear JEE Advanced, they have to appear for JEE Main the next year again. Only if they make it to the top 2.5 lakh, they are eligible for Advanced.

Experts believe with more students, the competition for admission to IITs - might go even higher, however, it would be only a slight increase.

The number of students to join JEE Advanced 2021 candidates would not be more than 10,000 and hence, competition is not much for the high-scoring students. Nitin Vijay, MD, Motion Education said, “There are not more than 10,000 students who may qualify for this eligibility criterion. So, the overall impact on the 2021 exam is not going to be significant enough."

This relaxation, however, would make a huge difference for those affected last year. Further, a similar situation can also arise this year too as India is still dealing with the pandemic. Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidyamandir Classes said, “Some students could drop the IIT entrance test this year too as many students are affected this year too and they might drop out as well. This will balance out the total number of students appearing for the exams. The competition will increase only one or two per cent chance."

Ramesh Batlish, Expert, FIITJEE says there might be a marginal impact on the competition adding that “serious aspirants must remain focussed on their preparation and not think too much about this." For students who were not fully prepared last year and now that they have properly utilized this extra time in preparing for JEE Advanced will surely benefit, he adds.

Students on the other hand are more concerned about exam dates and having clarity on the exam dates. JEE Advanced has been postponed till further notice. Even as the brochure has been released, application forms for Advanced are still awaited.

“Will be concentrating on the preparations, and not on how many students will be giving the exams," says Bihar-based Ankit Bhardwaj, who is set to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021. Ankit, who scored 84.83 percentile last year in the JEE Mains has been preparing for the IIT entrance exam all by himself but for the last six months, he has joined online classes at Motion Education.

IIT-Kharagur, in its official statement, said students who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 will be considered “in addition" to the current batch and not part of them.

