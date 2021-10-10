JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key Declared, How to Raise Objections

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the answer key to the IIT entrance — Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 today, October 10. The answer key is available on the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download it without the need for any login credentials of the students. It is available as a PDF file. The exam was conducted earlier this month.

If the candidates have any objection to the responses in the answer key, they can choose to raise a concern regarding the same along with documents to support their stance by October 11, up to 5 pm. The answer key can also be used by candidates to assess and predict their performance in the exam.

After the evaluation of the provisional answer key, IIT Kharagpur will release the final answer key following which the result of IIT JEE Advanced 2021 will be declared on Friday, October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Log in to IIT JEE’s official portal using your application number and password

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link on your screen

Step 3: Select the question whose answer you wish to challenge

Step 4: Upload supporting documents when prompted

Step 5: Pay the required fees and click on submit button to raise your objection

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: How to calculate scores

Candidates can predict their probable score based on the answer key and marking scheme of the exams. The IIT JEE Advanced exam was conducted in a set of two question papers of three hours each. Each of these question papers is divided into three sections – mathematics, physics, and chemistry. According to the marking scheme, the exam has the concept of full, partial, and zero marks.

Since there are a variety of questions in the exam, the marking scheme depends upon the type of question. For the single correct option-type questions, candidates will get three marks for every right answer and a negative mark for the wrong answer. For multiple correct answers, aspirants will get four marks for right choices and a negative two for wrong answers. For the numerical type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks for correct answers.

